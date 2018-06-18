Bandits travel to Salina for North Division title - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Bandits travel to Salina for North Division title

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Sioux City Bandits travel to Salina, Kansas, on Saturday night. The Sioux City Bandits travel to Salina, Kansas, on Saturday night.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

When the Bandits went on a three-game losing streak in the middle of the regular season, two of those losses came to Quad City and Salina. Sioux City exacted revenge on the Steamwheelers in their playoff opener on Saturday and a visit to the Liberty is up next.

The Bandits lost to Salina in the regular season, 60-58. In that game, Sioux City had 80 fewer total yards than the Liberty. But quarterback Liam Nadler had a breakout night, throwing four touchdown passes.

That contest was nearly two months ago and both teams figure to be much better now.

"I want to beat Salina just as bad as I want to beat Quad City," said Nadler. "Getting redemption, because we played those guys back-to-back, Quad City then Salina, and lost to them both in the regular season. But now that we have the possibility of beating a Quad City, and beating a Salina, I think that'll be the icing on top of the cake, as far as motivation goes."

Salina won their playoff opener, 81-51, over Bismarck. Both teams are 10-3 overall. The Bandits and Liberty will kick off at 6:35 on Saturday evening in Kansas.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.