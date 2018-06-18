Bandits travel to Salina for North Division title

When the Bandits went on a three-game losing streak in the middle of the regular season, two of those losses came to Quad City and Salina. Sioux City exacted revenge on the Steamwheelers in their playoff opener on Saturday and a visit to the Liberty is up next.

The Bandits lost to Salina in the regular season, 60-58. In that game, Sioux City had 80 fewer total yards than the Liberty. But quarterback Liam Nadler had a breakout night, throwing four touchdown passes.

That contest was nearly two months ago and both teams figure to be much better now.

"I want to beat Salina just as bad as I want to beat Quad City," said Nadler. "Getting redemption, because we played those guys back-to-back, Quad City then Salina, and lost to them both in the regular season. But now that we have the possibility of beating a Quad City, and beating a Salina, I think that'll be the icing on top of the cake, as far as motivation goes."

Salina won their playoff opener, 81-51, over Bismarck. Both teams are 10-3 overall. The Bandits and Liberty will kick off at 6:35 on Saturday evening in Kansas.