Academic group rebukes University of Nebraska for the way the it treated a graduate student lecturer

A national professors organization has rebuked the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the way the university treated a graduate student lecturer who'd confronted a student.

On Saturday the American Association of University Professors placed the university on its list of censured administrations. The association's committee on academic freedom and tenure found credible the conclusions of a report indicating that the university had violated the academic freedom of the lecturer who'd confronted the student, who was recruiting for the conservative group Turning Point USA.

The report says the university succumbed to political pressure in suspending lecturer Courtney Lawton and later barring her from teaching there.

University Chancellor Ronnie Green has said he disagrees with the report. The censure brings no sanctions, but officials say it could harm the university's ability to recruit staffers and students.