Family says "pool lock" they purchased to keep their young son safe actually put the toddler in danger

A family in Boston says the very thing they installed to keep their backyard pool safe, put their toddler in danger.

The Wyman family recorded their two-year-old son climbing the protective cover on the ladder of their newly-installed above ground pool.

It only takes him a few seconds to scale the slats on the door, that's designed to keep kids from climbing up.

The Wymans decided to share the video online to warn other parents about the potential pool hazard.

So far, the video has been shared more than half-a-million-times by people all around the world.

Tonya Sostre, the two-year-old's mother said, "Fear. Um, he can actually do this. It's scary. And I'm sure he's not the only kid that can do this."

Keith Wyman, the two-year-old's father said, "To make everybody aware of how fast a toddler could climb the ladder with the door shut. If a two year old can do it, a six-year-old can do it, and an eight-year-old can do it. The door on the ladder needs to be one solid piece."

The family has reached out to the manufacturer, but they have not heard back.



They say their next summer project is to install a fence around the pool.