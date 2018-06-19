Flooding causes emergency suspension of Ashton, IA Post Office

The United States Postal Service said in a news release excessive flooding occurred on Friday, June 15, at the Ashton, Iowa Post Office. This has caused the temporary closure until repairs can be made.



No employees or customers were in or near the facility at the time of the incident.



Retail and Post Office Box mail operations will be temporarily relocated to the Sibley Post Office located at 412 9th Street. Which is about seven miles away from Ashton.



Retail window hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturday 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM.



Post Office Box customers will be able to collect their mail from the window with photo ID until Centralized Box Units are installed in front of the Ashton facility this week.



There are no delivery routes based out of the Ashton facility.



The blue collection boxes outside of the Ashton Post Office will remain in service for outgoing mail.



All mail was retrieved from the facility for Post Office Box customers to pick up without known damage.



The Ashton Post Office is a leased facility not owned by the Postal Service.



The Postal Service said they will do everything possible to continue providing uninterrupted service to the community while emphasizing the safety of our employees and customers as our first priority.



At this time, it is unknown when services will resume at the Ashton facility.



