Saturday in the Park is looking for volunteers

The 2018 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festival is looking for volunteers.



Organizers said the 28th annual free music festival depends on its volunteers to make the event a success.



Crews are needed before, during and after the festival, which is set for noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.

You can also help by getting Grandview Park ready the week of the festival. This includes putting up fencing, hanging signs and cleaning up backstage.



Crews are needed the day of the festival to do everything from hauling ice and water to making sure the performers have whatever they may need. Volunteers are also needed to assist with cleanup the day after the festival.

Pre-register and find out more about volunteer options by calling 712-277-2575 or go here.



All volunteers should plan to attend the volunteer meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 at the Grandview Park Bandshell to sign up for times and positions.

The 2018 event line-up includes Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Boz Scaggs, Galactic, Dave Mason and Steve Cropper, Delta Rae, and more.

