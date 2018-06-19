Overcast Tuesday with spotty sprinkles possible

This stalled frontal boundary will continue to effect our weather pattern as we progress into our Tuesday with more lingering rain and rather overcast conditions. Most of the rain should be exiting early this morning but we could still see a few sprinkles throughout the day. For the heavy rain that has fallen through the overnight though, there is Flash Flood Watch in effect until 1 PM for parts of the region. Another focus of the front is that cooler air will begin to filter in to Siouxland. Temperatures go from the upper 70s and lower 80s today to the upper 60s and lower 60s tomorrow and Thursday. Not only do we have to deal with below average temperatures but heavy rainfall as this front isn't expected to move much.

Downpours and even some torrential rain at times are possible late tonight into the day on Thursday with some of us possibly seeing 3-4" of total rainfall. By the weekend, another disturbance is moving up from the south and this could spark up more in the way of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. Chances are looking fairly minimal at the moment but by Monday and Tuesday, this system looks to bring a better chance of rain so continue to stay tuned. Highs do remain at or just a little below average through the weekend into next week with temps near 80°.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer