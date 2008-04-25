Matt Breen

"I wanna be a lawyer!"



That's what Matt thought growing up in his hometown of Fort Dodge, Iowa. Then, in college, he stumbled upon the other "family business." It turns out, his grandfather, Ed Breen, was a fixture in Fort Dodge television and radio for more than four decades. Matt graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in Broadcasting.



After graduation, he landed a job of General Assignment Reporter/Weekend Weather Anchor at KTIV. It's a job he kept for nearly two years before packing his bags for our sister-station, KTTC, to anchor morning and noon newscasts in Rochester, Minnesota.



Before he knew it, Matt was back in Siouxland anchoring morning and noon newscasts here at KTIV. Then, in January 2002, he "traded places" with anchor Al Joens, to anchor "News 4 at Six" and "News 4 at Ten". These day, Matt anchors "News 4: Live at 5", "News 4 at Six" and "News 4 at Ten" weeknights alongside Sheila Brummer, Ron Demers and Brad Pautsch.



Over the last 20-years, the Iowa Broadcast News Association, and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association has repeatedly recognized Matt's professional skill as an anchor, producer and reporter. But, it was Matt's work in 2009 on the newscast remembering the 20th anniversary of the crash of United Flight 232 that earned him an Emmy award. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored Matt's writing, producing and anchoring skill with Emmy awards in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.



In June of 2012, Matt was one of a handful of journalists, from all around the country, who were invited to the White House for an exclusive interview with President Barack Obama.



Matt's wife, Bridget, also has a place in at "News 4". She's KTIV's Station Manager. She's made some headlines of her own. In April of 2001, she gave birth to the family's first child, a son named R.J.. Two years later, she had their daughter, Elizabeth. And, in November of 2004, their youngest son, Jason, was born. The Breens added to their family again in May of 2015 when they adopted a two-month-old "borador" (border collie/labrador retriever mix), named Hadley, from the Siouxland Humane Society.



Have a question about a story, or a news tip? Just e-mail Matt. His address is: mbreen@ktiv.com

Or follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MattBreenKTIV4



LIKE Matt on Facebook here.