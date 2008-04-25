When Ron Demers (pronounced da-MARS) was growing up in Storm Lake, Iowa, he never would have guessed he'd be doing weather for the station he grew up watching. Ron's attention didn't turn to weather until after he started working at KTIV.



Ron's interest in broadcasting began in news. His first job was a part-time summer position at KAYL Radio in Storm Lake anchoring sports and weather, which eventually led to doing the news. While in college, Ron was news editor of the campus newspaper, worked at KWIT radio, and started an internship at KTIV all in the same year.



KTIV's internship turned into a part-time job as editor and reporter, which led to his full-time reporter job on graduation. Shortly thereafter, Ron started doing the weekend weather. His interest in the weather grew and he took the morning weather position at KTIV. Of course, now Ron is Chief Meteorologist and Weather Anchor of Channel 4 News at 5, 6 and 10pm. He graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1992 with a major in mass communications. Ron did his meteorology training through Mississippi State University and was awarded the coveted Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society in 1998.



Both Ron and his wife are Siouxland natives. Ron was born and raised in Storm Lake, IA, while Katie is from Sioux City. She is a reading specialist in Sioux City and also graduated from Briar Cliff. Ron and Katie are the proud parents of Patrick who was born in April of 2002, Ella who was born in December of 2004, Abby who was born in April of 2007, and Elizabeth who was born in October of 2011.



Email Ron: rdemers@ktiv.com

Follow Ron on Twitter @RonDemersKTIV4.

LIKE Ron on Facebook here.