Brad Pautsch was named Sports Director in 1996 after serving as weekend sports anchor at KTIV since May of 1990. Brad grew up on a farm near Early, Iowa, and is one of the many native Siouxlanders who work at "Siouxland's News Channel".



Brad has won several awards at KTIV, including "Best Sportscast" in 2004, 2012 and 2013 from the Iowa Broadcast News Association and 1st place for "Sports Reporting" in 2007 from the IBNA for his series on the Crestland Cadets football team. He won best sports "Play by Play" from the IBNA in 2004, 2009 and 2010.



Brad graduated from Crestland High School in Early, Iowa, in 1984. While attending Iowa State University, he got his first initiation into the broadcasting field, working as a news and sports reporter at KASI radio.



Brad's wife Sally is an Art Teacher in Sioux City, and they are the parents of a son, Joseph, and a daughter, Mary, who welcomed a baby brother, Reggie, in 2007. In his spare time, Brad likes to play baseball and basketball.



My e-mail address is: bpautsch@ktiv.com

Follow me on Twitter @BradKTIV4

LIKE Brad on Facebook here.