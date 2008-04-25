Bridget Schettler-Breen

Bridget is a Sioux City native. After graduation from Heelan High School, she attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville where she earned a degree in Broadcast Media.



She began her media career at KILR Radio in Estherville as a part-time announcer. While studying at Iowa Lakes, she served as the studio coordinator for the college TV and radio broadcasts.



She came to KTIV in 1993 as an intern in the news and sports departments. KTIV hired her in October of 1994 as a Morning Assistant Producer and Editor. She has stayed with KTIV ever since, serving as Reporter, Producer, Assignment Editor, News Director, and now Station Manager.



Bridget is the proud mother of 3. In April of 2001 she had a baby boy, RJ, in March of 2003 a little girl, Beth and in November of 2004 weighing in at 10 pounds and 2 ounces Jason Matthew Breen. The trio keep mom pretty busy but help drive her ambition to make a difference and keep the Siouxland community informed.



Bridget is a movie and TV buff. As children, she and her brother, Jason, would shoot videos for school and weddings. They even had their own video company when Bridget was 18.



Bridget is married to KTIV News Anchor Matt Breen. In her spare time she enjoys exercise, music, and movies.

Email Bridget at bbreen@ktiv.com.