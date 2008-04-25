KTIV Chief Photographer Tia Heidebrecht uses more than just one kind of camera, read her Four Fun Facts here!

Tia grew up in Emerson, Nebraska. It's the town where three counties meet.

Tia graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and a minor in Business Administration.

Tia got her first full-time job in TV news in North Platte, Nebraska. She learned so much in western Nebraska and it was a great experience.

Then, she moved back to Siouxland, started out as the afternoon and night editor at KTIV, then she became the chief photographer.

In 2013, she took the position at KTIV as the Internet Director.

Her new role, still lets her tell the unique Siouxland stories across all of our multimedia platforms.

Tia is married to Dave Winslow, former KTIV Morning Meteorologist and has two children, Jackson and Pierce.

Tia said she feels like the KTIV staff really care about the people in Siouxland and we do want to tell their story. So if there is something to share, have a great news tip, or a "good" news story, give us a call. Thanks for watching.

Email Tia at: theidebrecht@ktiv.com