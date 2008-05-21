Anniversary/Birthday

KTIV will help celebrate birthdays of 80 years or more and anniversaries of 50 years or more in an announcement each weekday during "News 4 at Noon."

Emailing your Salute

Please email a photo, along with the appropriate name(s), the pronunciation of name(s), age and birthday, or anniversary years and date of the anniversary to ktivnews@ktiv.com. The photo should be a .jpg file at least approximately 700-900 pixels wide and 400-600 pixels tall. Anything smaller than that may be too small for displaying on the air in decent quality. Please make sure to put “KTIV Birthday/Anniversary Announcements” in the subject line of your email.

Submission Via Mail

Photos and information may be submitted by mail, but any photo submitted will not be returned, even if postage is provided. We prefer emailed submissions. If you must mail us a print, send us a non-returnable copy of your photo.

You can mail us at:

KTIV Anniversary/Birthday Salutes

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108



KTIV must receive your photo and information two weeks in advance of the Birthday or Anniversary.

KTIV 4 on 4

If you would like to submit a photo of your child to be recognized on “News 4 Today” for their 4th Birthday, please email it to ktivnews@ktiv.com and put “4 on 4” in the subject line. Please make sure to include your child’s:

Name (and correct pronunciation)

The Siouxland town they are from

Birth Date

Fun facts about the child you would like to share

We will respond to you once we receive the photo, so please include a contact number or email. If you haven’t received a reply from us by Thursday, contact us at 712-226-5480.

Submissions may also be sent via mail, but any photos provided will not be returned, even if postage is included. We prefer emailed submissions, but if a photo print is your only option, it’s best to mail us a non-returnable copy of your photo instead of your original.

You can mail your 4 on 4 Salutes to:

KTIV 4 On 4

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108