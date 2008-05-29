KTIV frequently asked questions

Got a question about KTIV and KTIV.com? Look here first. We've answered some of the most-asked questions about KTIV News 4.

How do I submit a story idea for news coverage?

We've made it easy. Email is the best choice for scheduled events. Send your information to ktivnews@ktiv.com. You may follow up with a call to our Assignment Desk at 712-226-5430 or at 800-234-KTIV(5848). Please remember to include contact information, time, date and place in your e-mail. If you see news happen, call our newsroom at 712-226-5430. Send your cell phone pictures to ktivnews@ktiv.com. Or you can email Pic of the Day or Weather photos to connect@ktiv.com.

How do I get a copy of a story that aired on KTIV?

Go here to "Request Video". Click the link and you'll see the form you'll need to fill out and the details about the process. Video is for personal use only.

How do I submit a weather photo?

Email weather@ktiv.com.

How do I submit an item to the KTIV.com Community Calendar?

First you have to register, the service is free, then you can post the event. That way our viewers have 24/7 access to the information. Click here to get started.

How do I buy commercial time on KTIV or advertising on KTIV.com?

Our Account Executives would be happy to help you. Please call our switchboard at 712-226-5465 or at 800-234-KTIV(5848).

Does KTIV turn up the volume on commercials?

No. The audio in many commercials is processed in a way to make it sound louder. KTIV's transmission equipment is designed to maintain normal audio levels across our programming day.

How can I write the stars of my favorite NBC shows?

You can send mail to the stars of NBC prime time comedies and dramas by addressing your envelope to the star, C/O NBC, 2000 West Alameda, Burbank, CA 91523.

For NBC news anchors, stars of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, write to them in care of NBC 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10012.

Or visit NBC.com.

I've got a question about KTIV that should be on the list. How can I ask it?

Click here to send an email to our Internet director. We may post the answer in this FAQ if the question comes up enough.