Contact KTIV

    Whether you're a multi-platform journalist or interested in broadcast and digital sales, marketing or engineering, you can find your next career at KTIV. 

    Whether you're a multi-platform journalist or interested in broadcast and digital sales, marketing or engineering, you can find your next career at KTIV. 

    On-air and online...find an opportunity to fit your business.

    This is an online portal for KTIV advertisers.

    This is an online portal for KTIV advertisers.

    The purpose behind the Quinternship Paid Internship Program is to offer students in the field of journalism, broadcasting, communication and related fields the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in broadcast television, radio, and digital information.

    Interested in seeing what goes on behind-the-scenes at KTIV News Four, click here to find out how to arrange a tour for your group!
TO REPORT BREAKING NEWS, CALL 712-226-5480. 

General Contact Information: 

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA 51108

General Email: ktivreception@ktiv.com
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
Direct Newsline: 712-226-5480
General Fax: 712-239-2621
Newsroom Fax: 712-239-3025

***To report a closing or delay click here.***

To call in a Sports Score: 712-226-5481.

News Tips or News Releases: ktivnews@ktiv.com

News Pictures/ Video: connect@ktiv.com

Weather Pictures: ktiv-weather@ktiv.com

Bridget Breen
Station Manager
bbreen@ktiv.com

Adrian Wisner
General Sales Manager
awisner@ktiv.com

Keith W. Bliven
News Director 
kbliven@ktiv.com

David Washburn
Director of Programming & Marketing
dwashburn@ktiv.com

Andrew Benz
Chief Engineer
abenz@ktiv.com

Tom Stock
Production Supervisor/Around Siouxland
tstock@ktiv.com

Jake Rains
PSA Coordinator/Creative Services
jrains@ktiv.com
