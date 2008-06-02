KTIV Meteorologists - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Team 4

KTIV Meteorologists

Posted:

KTIV Storm Team 4 Meteorologists

Click here for Watches and Warnings.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest weather information on air and online.

LINK: Storm Track 4 Interactive Radar  

If warranted, Watch Live Streaming coverage here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/197766/watch-live-on-ktivcom

On the go, download the Storm Team 4 Weather App for iOS and Android. (Note: Link only works on a smartphone.)
See more information about the Storm Team 4 Weather App here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app

Share your photos with us by emailing connect@ktiv.com

  • Storm Team 4KTIV MeteorologistsMore>>

  • Chief Meteorologist

    Ron Demers

    Ron Demers

    Ron DemersRon Demers

    When Ron Demers (pronounced da-MARS) was growing up in Storm Lake, Iowa, he never would have guessed he'd be doing weather for the station he grew up watching. Ron's attention didn't turn to weather until

    More >>

    When Ron Demers (pronounced da-MARS) was growing up in Storm Lake, Iowa, he never would have guessed he'd be doing weather for the station he grew up watching.

     

    More >>

  • News 4 Today and Noon Meteorologist

    T.J. Springer

    T.J. Springer

    T.J. SpringerT.J. Springer

    A native of Maryland, T.J. grew up not too far away from Baltimore, MD in the town of Forest Hill, where he experienced almost all types of weather extremes.

    More >>

    A native of Maryland, T.J. grew up not too far away from Baltimore, MD in the town of Forest Hill, where he experienced almost all types of weather extremes.

    More >>

  • Weekend Meteorologist and Multimedia Journalist

    Jaret Lansford

    Jaret Lansford

    Jaret LansfordJaret Lansford

    Growing up in the small town of Lyndon, Illinois, Jaret dreamed of being a star infielder for his beloved Chicago Cubs. 

    More >>

    Growing up in the small town of Lyndon, Illinois, Jaret dreamed of being a star infielder for his beloved Chicago Cubs. 

    More >>
Interactive Radar Closings
Loading...
Weather Icon

Sign up for KTIV's NEW weather email services

Sign up here to receive daily weather forecasts and/or severe weather emails from the StormTeam 4 weather team. The severe weather email you receive will contain the alert headlines (i.e. Tornado Watch for Woodbury County, IA. in effect from May 19 at 7:12 PM CDT until May 19 at 9:00 PM CDT). Below the headline is a link that says, "Click here for more information". Clicking that link will direct the user to the web page where you will find more specific information.

Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county. Even though a user signs up to receive alerts for a specific city, the user will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains the user's city. The service is limited to one location per email address.

Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:

  • Flash Flood Warning
  • Tornado Warning
  • Tornado Watch
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning
  • Blizzard Warning
  • Winter Storm Warning
  • Hurricane Warning
  • Hurricane Watch
  • Inland Hurricane Warning
  • Inland Hurricane Watch
  • Tropical Storm Warning
  • Tropical Storm Watch
  • Inland Tropical Storm Warning
  • Inland Tropical Storm Watch
  • Tsunami Warning
  • Dust Storm Warning

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.