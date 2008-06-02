KTIV Sports Fource

Brad Pautsch was named Sports Director in 1996 after serving as weekend sports anchor at KTIV since May of 1990.More >>
Brad Pautsch was named Sports Director in 1996 after serving as weekend sports anchor at KTIV since May of 1990. Brad grew up on a farm near Early, Iowa, and is one of the many native Siouxlanders who work at "Siouxland's News Channel".More >>
Growing up, I never imagined myself in broadcasting. I always had a hidden desire to be a sportswriter.More >>
Growing up, I never imagined myself in broadcasting. I always had a hidden desire to be a sportswriter.More >>
In their first three years in existence in the Midwest Football Alliance, the Stampede have increased their win total each season. Sioux City was 22-8 in the first three years, and are off to a 4-0 start this season.More >>
In their first three years in existence in the Midwest Football Alliance, the Stampede have increased their win total each season. Sioux City was 22-8 in the first three years, and are off to a 4-0 start this season.More >>
Morningside athletic director Tim Jager has been named the GPAC Athletic Director of the Year, and Dordt's Mike Byker is the conference's Sports Information Director of the Year.More >>
Morningside athletic director Tim Jager has been named the GPAC Athletic Director of the Year, and Dordt's Mike Byker is the conference's Sports Information Director of the Year.More >>
Bishop Heelan running back Saybein Clark and Gehlen Catholic lineman Bryan Nohava have both verbally committed to FCS power North Dakota State.More >>
Bishop Heelan running back Saybein Clark and Gehlen Catholic lineman Bryan Nohava have both verbally committed to FCS power North Dakota State.More >>
See highlights of Tuesday's diamond action, and check out Tuesday's SportsFource ScoreboardMore >>
See highlights of Tuesday's diamond action, and check out Tuesday's SportsFource ScoreboardMore >>
Spirit Lake big man Owen Coburn announced a verbal commitment to South Dakota State on his Twitter account on Tuesday.More >>
Spirit Lake big man Owen Coburn announced a verbal commitment to South Dakota State on his Twitter account on Tuesday.More >>
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RIDGE VIEW 5 WESTWOOD 1 F GEHLEN CATHOLIC 7 SOUTH O'BRIEN 1 FMore >>
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RIDGE VIEW 5 WESTWOOD 1 F GEHLEN CATHOLIC 7 SOUTH O'BRIEN 1 FMore >>
The Explorers announced first baseman John Nogowski is headed to the St. Louis Cardinals organization.More >>
The Explorers announced first baseman John Nogowski is headed to the St. Louis Cardinals organization.More >>
Over the weekend, two members of Iowa's former "Sioux Crew", Mike Gesell and Adam Woodbury, returned to the metro for their basketball camp.More >>
Over the weekend, two members of Iowa's former "Sioux Crew", Mike Gesell and Adam Woodbury, returned to the metro for their basketball camp.More >>
The Sioux City Stampede handed Kansas City its first loss on Saturday night, 21-19, in a rematch of last year's Midwest Football Alliance championship game.More >>
The Sioux City Stampede handed Kansas City its first loss on Saturday night, 21-19, in a rematch of last year's Midwest Football Alliance championship game.More >>
See highlights of the Akron-Westfield baseball and Westwood softball teams, and check out Saturday's SportsFource Scoreboard.More >>
See highlights of the Akron-Westfield baseball and Westwood softball teams, and check out Saturday's SportsFource Scoreboard.More >>