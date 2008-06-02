KTIV Sports Fource - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports Fource Team

KTIV Sports Fource

Posted:

KTIV Sports Fource brings you the latest sports news from across Siouxland. 

Do you have a photo from an event? Email it to connect@ktiv.com

  • Sports Fource TeamKTIV Sports FourceMore>>

  • Sports Director

    Brad Pautsch

    Brad Pautsch

    Brad PautschBrad Pautsch

    Brad Pautsch was named Sports Director in 1996 after serving as weekend sports anchor at KTIV since May of 1990.

    More >>

    Brad Pautsch was named Sports Director in 1996 after serving as weekend sports anchor at KTIV since May of 1990. Brad grew up on a farm near Early, Iowa, and is one of the many native Siouxlanders who work at "Siouxland's News Channel".

    More >>

  • Weekend Sports Anchor

    Mark Freund

    Mark Freund

    Mark FreundMark Freund

    Growing up, I never imagined myself in broadcasting. I always had a hidden desire to be a sportswriter.

    More >>

    Growing up, I never imagined myself in broadcasting. I always had a hidden desire to be a sportswriter.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.