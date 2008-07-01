Mini Burger Bar

With the 4th of July right around the corner it may be the perfect time to put a new twist on an old classic.

MINI BURGER BUFFET

1-1/2 pounds ground beef1 large clove garlic, finely chopped1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

FLAVOR VARIATIONS (CHOOSE ONE)

Smoky BBQ Cheddar: Add 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese to Basic Mini Burger mix. Halfway through grilling baste patties with hickory BBQ sauce. Top with pickle slices and 3/4 cup coleslaw.

Buffalo Style: Add 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper and 1/2 cut crumbled blue cheese to mini burger mix. While grilling, combine 3 tablespoons melted butter and 1/4 cut hot pepper sauce. When your burgers are ready, top with thinly sliced celery, shredded carrots and some buffalo style hot mix. Serve with blue cheese dressing.

Taco: Add 1 package taco seasoning to burger mix. Combine 1/2 cup sour cream and 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, set aside. Cut burgers in halfand put both halves in 12 taco shells. Top with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend, salsa and sour cream mix.