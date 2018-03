On Wednesday cajun crab cakes were on the menu, as chef's from KTIV's sister city were in town gearing up for another Mardi Gras Festivale.

Recipe -

Cajun Crab Cakes

1 pound Crab Meat

2 Eggs

1 tsp. Tobasco

2 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 cup Diced Bell Pepper

1/2 cup Diced Onions

2 Tbsp. Creole Mustard

1 cup Mayo

2 cups Panko

1 1/2 tsp. Tony's

Mix all incredients in one large bowl

Make into favorite size crab cake

Sautee or deep fry until golden brown