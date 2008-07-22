Mercy Medical Health Management Resource Program

Losing weight is not an easy task for most people, but a local clinic wants to make it easier.

The plan, called Health Management Resource offered at Mercy Medical Center's Weight Loss Center in Dakota Dunes, includes pre-prepared meals, weekly meetings, and supervision from a doctor.

According to Certified Bariatric Nurse, Jennifer Black, vistis with a nurse are also part of the plan along with a weekly phone call with a health educator to help people stay on track.

Black calls the pre-prepared meals "decision-free", taking the guess work out of what you should eat.

That's all part of the first phase, during which you can lose 60 pounds or more.

Black says, "We're trying to teach them portion control, eat foods that are high in protein, low in calories, and healthy for you, fruits and vegetables."

After portion control comes maintenance. You still replace several of the meals you eat each week, but not all of them.

There's also an at home program where you don't have to attend the weekly meetings. It's not just about watching your portions, physical activity is also important. While this plan does not require strenuous activity, they do encourage as much physical activity as you can achieve. If you want to check out the program, they hold meetings every Monday night and Thursday afternoon at the clinic in Dakota Dunes. Just call 605-217-4567 for more information.