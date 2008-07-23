Traditional Steel:Traditional steel doors deliver Overhead Door's legendary performance and durability at our most affordable price. These doors are available with classic raised panels or comtemporary ranch panels. Two coats of baked-on polyester paint provide a low-maintenance finish that looks great, year after year.
Series
Insulation
R-Value
Warranty
390
Polystyrene/Steel Back
9.83
Lifetime*
381
Polystyrene/Vinyl Back
6.17
15 yrs.*
180
Non-Insulated (Heavy Gauge)
Lifetime*
281
Non-Insulated
10 yrs.*
