Traditional Steel: Traditional steel doors deliver Overhead Door's legendary performance and durability at our most affordable price. These doors are available with classic raised panels or comtemporary ranch panels. Two coats of baked-on polyester paint provide a low-maintenance finish that looks great, year after year.

Series Insulation R-Value Warranty
390 Polystyrene/Steel Back 9.83 Lifetime*
381 Polystyrene/Vinyl Back 6.17 15 yrs.*
180 Non-Insulated (Heavy Gauge)   Lifetime*
281 Non-Insulated   10 yrs.*
 
