Business History, philosophy, mission statement, credentials, awards

The How-To Building Center started out many years ago as the Lumber Division of Farmers Coop Society. We operated on a much smaller scale than we do today with mainly building material products like lumber, plywood and a few hardware and tool items. Then we built our current facility in 1976 and several years thereafter purchased De Ruyter Hardware, which used to be located where the Centre Mall is in Sioux Center. The purchase gave us a greater opportunity to serve the community in a much broader fashion. The grand opening of the How-To Store occurred in 1990 under the management of John Van Engen.

We are members of the Do It Best Corporation, which is a hardware buying cooperative. Being members of such a large buying group enables us to have greater purchasing power and helps us to compete better in a competitive environment and with a broader range of products.

Do It Best Corporation purchased all of the franchises of ‘Our Own Hardware' and the ‘How-To Stores' and officially became the ‘Do It Best Corporation'. Our company was grandfathered in and allowed to retain the How-To branding and identity.

Previously, the Lumber Division and the How-To store were operated as two separate entities in one building. Currently, as of this year, we have unified as one business under the name of the How-To Building Center. Along with this unification we have begun the process to update and beautify the store with a fresh look and point of sale system.

With all of the changes taking place we are positioning ourselves to better serve you in the 21st century.