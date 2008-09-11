Rory Larsen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rory Larsen

Rory has 15 years experience in the Building Trade Industry. Started in the industry working for Payless Cashways in 1993, he was Asst. Manager at Sande Builders Mart , Manager of the Lumber Division for Midwest Farmers Cooperative for five years and currently is the Building Center Manager for FCS.

I have worked my way from the bottom up in the retail industry and now have nine years of management experience under my belt.  I have been working at the How-to Building Center since 2007 as the Building Center Manager where ensuring customers have a positive experience is my number one priority. I am so proud of the staff we have at the How-to Building Center not only because of their vast knowledge and experience but because when a customer comes through these doors our employees are eager to make sure every time they walk through these doors, their experience is everything they hoped it would be and more.  If you have any questions about what we can do from building a home or supplying your paint and everything in between, I would be happy to help.


How-To Building Center
311 3rd Street N.W.
Sioux Center, IA 51250

WATS 800-334-6515
Lumber Line 712-722-4355
Store Line 712-722-2667

Hours of Operation
Monday 7am – 6pm
Tuesday 7am—6pm
Wednesday 7am—9pm
Thursday 7am—6pm
Friday 7am—6pm
Saturday 7am—5pm
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.