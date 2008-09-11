Mark Van Ommeren - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mark Van Ommeren

Mark has had several years experience in the Building Trade Industry working as a Carpenter.  I ran a family owned appliance business for fourteen years in Orange City.  For the last eleven year though, I have been working for Farmers Coop Society's How-to Building Center, where it's the customers are just one reason I keep coming back to work every day.  I may not be running my family owned appliance business anymore but at the How-to Building Center that sense of family is still very present and a lot of it is because of the customers.  We are from a small town and that's the feeling our customers have because we are going to remember who you are.  But just because we are from a small town we have the big city service to back it all up.  I look forward to helping you in whatever way you see fit. 


How-To Building Center
311 3rd Street N.W.
Sioux Center, IA 51250

WATS 800-334-6515
Lumber Line 712-722-4355
Store Line 712-722-2667

Hours of Operation
Monday 7am – 6pm
Tuesday 7am—6pm
Wednesday 7am—9pm
Thursday 7am—6pm
Friday 7am—6pm
Saturday 7am—5pm
