Roger Broek

Roger was a self employed Carpenter for 20 years. Roger has been with FCS as a Draftsman/Estimator for the past four + years.

Combined I have worked about twenty years in the construction business and part of that time I was a self employed contractor. I enjoy the interaction with people and the planning process. I also enjoy the challenge of planning new ventures or projects and then see them come to fruition. When a person's project is coming to completion it is fun for me to watch the expression of those customers faces as they walk through their home's door for the first time.