Travis Plathe

I'm not new to the construction industry either. I have spent the last nine years working with customers to ensure their home is everything they hoped it would be and more.  I began my work in the home building industry in customer service before making my switch over to a draftsman.  I have been working for the How-to Building Center since 2007 and I enjoy taking a customer's ideas and drawing it out on paper to their specifications. I enjoy all of the aspects of my job, the customers, co-workers and working with the contractors can be a challenging thing about this business but I meet those challenges head on and enjoy learning something new every day. Building a home or remodeling a room can be a stressful process but it is my job to ensure those stresses and challenges are kept a dull roar. I would be happy to sit down and meet with anyone to show you why the How-to Building Center is here with your expectations in mind.        


How-To Building Center
311 3rd Street N.W.
Sioux Center, IA 51250

WATS 800-334-6515
Lumber Line 712-722-4355
Store Line 712-722-2667

Hours of Operation
Monday 7am – 6pm
Tuesday 7am—6pm
Wednesday 7am—9pm
Thursday 7am—6pm
Friday 7am—6pm
Saturday 7am—5pm
