Travis Plathe

Travis has nine years of experience in the Building Material Industry the last seven years directly involved in Drafting/Estimating.

I'm not new to the construction industry either. I have spent the last nine years working with customers to ensure their home is everything they hoped it would be and more. I began my work in the home building industry in customer service before making my switch over to a draftsman. I have been working for the How-to Building Center since 2007 and I enjoy taking a customer's ideas and drawing it out on paper to their specifications. I enjoy all of the aspects of my job, the customers, co-workers and working with the contractors can be a challenging thing about this business but I meet those challenges head on and enjoy learning something new every day. Building a home or remodeling a room can be a stressful process but it is my job to ensure those stresses and challenges are kept a dull roar. I would be happy to sit down and meet with anyone to show you why the How-to Building Center is here with your expectations in mind.