Ryan Raines

Originally from Industry, PA he graduated from Dordt College with a degree in general agriculture. After college he spent five years working for a camp and conference center. Ryan than was employed for Midwest Farmers Cooperative in the Lumber Division, and later transferred to the grain department. Currently Ryan is our Service Technician for repairing of Hog Buildings.

In today's ever changing hog industry there has been a new importance placed on efficiency and making sure you have the right products with the service to back them up for your operation...and that is what my job is.


How-To Building Center
311 3rd Street N.W.
Sioux Center, IA 51250

WATS 800-334-6515
Lumber Line 712-722-4355
Store Line 712-722-2667

Hours of Operation
Monday 7am – 6pm
Tuesday 7am—6pm
Wednesday 7am—9pm
Thursday 7am—6pm
Friday 7am—6pm
Saturday 7am—5pm
