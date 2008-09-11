Ryan Raines

Originally from Industry, PA he graduated from Dordt College with a degree in general agriculture. After college he spent five years working for a camp and conference center. Ryan than was employed for Midwest Farmers Cooperative in the Lumber Division, and later transferred to the grain department. Currently Ryan is our Service Technician for repairing of Hog Buildings.

In today's ever changing hog industry there has been a new importance placed on efficiency and making sure you have the right products with the service to back them up for your operation...and that is what my job is.