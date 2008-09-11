Lanie Van Voorst

I began working for FCS right out of high school as part time floor sales for the How-To Store. I gradually worked myself over to the Lumber Division where I worked at the Lumber Counter doing sales and handling all bookkeeping duties. I am excited to now be working with the new Hog Equipment Department. I have approximately eight years of experience in the building trade and retail industry. When you don't see me at work you might catch me doing anything outdoors. I enjoy boating and hunting but when I am out doing my hobbies I am still thinking about my work.