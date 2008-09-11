My name is Ron Boon, although I am known as Boon. I live in Sioux Center with Jan, my wife of 33 years. I am the Lumber Manager for the Farmers Coop Society, How-To Building Center. I have been working in the building industry for a little over 34 years. I spent four years in construction, a little over 1 year in wholesale sales, and over 29 years in a retail lumberyard setting. I have been here at the How-To Building Center since April 3 of 2000. I have done almost everything there is to do in a lumberyard over the years but for the last few years I have become more and more involved with kitchen design. Other than inventory control and some of the other duties that come with management, kitchens take up the vast majority of my time recently. I enjoy cabinetry and I have the patience required to help my customers design a kitchen that will be workable for them and meet their needs. I also enjoy designing and drawing homes on our Softplan CAD system.