How to submit your photo for 4 on 4

If you would like to submit a photo of your child that is turning 4, please mail it to:KTIV News 44 On 42929 Signal Hill DriveSioux City, IA 51108
Or, if you would like to email your photo, please send it to ktivnews@ktiv.com. Please put in the subject line 4 On 4. Also, make sure to include the child's first name, date of birth, any fun facts about your child and how to pronounce their name. Please send us the information at least one week before your child's birthday.
We encourage viewers to record the segment. It will air Friday, during the week of their birthday, between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. If you would like KTIV to make a duplicate of the segment, click here to fill out our request form.
