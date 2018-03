SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - According to South Sioux City officials, a water break has affected homes that are on Abbott street from 9th to 8th street, East 8th from Dakota Avenue to D street, and on C street from 7th to 8th street.

Officials have also said that the outage will take approximately five hours to fix.

