Brooke Hensley

Brooke grew up in Sioux City, IA and graduated from Briar Cliff College with a Business Administration/Marketing Degree.
She began her career at KTIV in 1999 and started as the Sales Assistant where she assisted the Account Executives with proposals, marketing and Nielsen research materials. She was promoted to Account Executive in 2001 and to Local Sales Manager in 2011. Brooke's passion is helping local businesses achieve their marketing and business goals.
In Brooke's spare time she loves to do anything outdoors.
Brooke is married with three children, Kennedy and twins Carter and Reagan.
Brooke can be reached by
Email: bhensley@ktiv.com
Phone: 712-226-5465
