Adrian Wisner

Adrian is a native Sioux Cityan and has raised her family (2 children) in Sioux City.

Adrian began her career at KTIV in 1983 as an Account Executive. She has served as Sales Management since 1992.

As the General Sales Manager and National Sales Manager her responsibilities are to oversee Local and National sales for KTIV, KTIV.com, Siouxland CW and Me-TV. She also manages the traffic department and supervises the marketing and research efforts for these mediums. Her professional goals include creating the most professional sales team possible with an emphasis on their client's needs and achievement of the client's goals. She feels her greatest accomplishments are helping people achieve a potential that they themselves didn't see as possible.

Adrian currently serves on the committee for the United Way's Women's Power lunch, an auxiliary member of CSADV and has served on numerous Non profit boards over the past 28 years.

She has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.