Advertise with KTIV and KTIV.com - a winning combination

The powerful reach of News 4 combined with the targeted, interactive nature of the the new KTIV.com delivers a powerful "1-2 punch" that other local media can't match. KTIV-TV drives viewers to KTIV.com between newscasts for the latest local news, weather, sports and consumer information. These motivated, potential customers get important information when they want it and how they want it. Your online marketing message is also part of the package. Your business will benefit from thousands of frequent KTIV.com visitors.
With KTIV.com, you can:
For more information on how you can reach local and regional customers, email KTIV Local Sales Manager Brooke Hensley.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.