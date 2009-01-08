Tim Oakley

Tim has been in the TV business for over 20 years. Beside his time at KTIV-Television he has also spent time at TV stations in Bluefield West Virginia and at WGEM-TV in Quincy, Illinois.

Tim says the best part of his job is developing local creative marketing ideas which help local advertiser's grow their business. I like to try to bring a little passion, energy and effort to everyone I have a chance to work with. The right marketing really does make a big difference.

Besides working at KTIV, Tim volunteers by sitting on several area boards including Ronald McDonald House Charities. He also is a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, in Sioux City.

Tim & his wife Denise, who is a teacher at Sioux City Public Schools (Bryant Elementary), have three kids; Clayton, Cameron and Carlee.