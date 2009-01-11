KTIV.com closings and delays policy

Thank you for choosing KTIV.com for weather-related announcements. KTIV's policy is to publish announcements from schools, churches, major employers and government agencies online and on television. These announcements typically affect the most people and are most urgent. We limit our televised cancellation list to these high-priority announcements so our viewers can see them in a timely manner.

Cancellations for other groups and organizations tend to affect fewer people. These announcements are displayed only on KTIV.com, where time and space limitations are not a factor.

Schools and businesses which regularly make weather-related announcements may request access to our automated reporting system by emailing Keith Bliven at kbliven@ktiv.com. Other organizations may call our newsroom to report a cancellation at 712-226-5480.