Plane crashes in Hudson River, passengers survive

UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) -- FAA says all passengers and crew on US Airways Flight 1549 are off the plane and safe.

UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) -- A witness to the crash of a US Airways plane in New York's Hudson River says it looked like a "controlled descent" as the plane came down.

Bob Read watched the plane from his office at the TV newsmagazine "Inside Edition."

He said he saw the plane "coming down, looking like it's landing right in the water."

Another witness, Associated Press research Barbara Sambriski says she wondered why the plane was flying so low. And then, she says, "splash, it hit the water."

UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) -- A law enforcement official says authorities aren't aware of any deaths from today's plane crash in New York's Hudson River, and that passengers don't appear to be seriously injured.

A US Airways plane crashed into the frigid river, after what authorities describe as a bird strike that disabled two engines shortly after takeoff.

It sent the 150 people on board scrambling onto rescue boats.

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) -- FBI: No information that NY plane crash was terrorism.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the flight had just taken off from LaGuardia Airport. It was en route to Charlotte, N.C.

Witness Barbara Sambriski, a researcher at The Associated Press, said she thought, "Why is it so low?" And then, she says, "splash, it hit the water."

NBC News says there were 160 passengers on board.