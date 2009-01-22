Eaton Corporation cuts more jobs at Spencer, IA plant

SPENCER, Iowa (KICD) - Eaton Corporation is cutting more jobs at its plant in Spencer, Iowa.

On Wednesday morning the Associated Press reported that Eaton Corporation would be eliminating 5200 jobs out of its world-wide workforce of 80 thousand.

Late Wednesday Scott Moore, the human resources director at the Spencer plant said 26 of those layoffs are in Spencer. He adds that the last day of work will vary with each employee, but the workforce reduction will be in place by the end of February.

In mid-December, 103 workers as the Spencer facility were laid off. Moore said those layoffs will become permanent.

Eaton lowered its profit forecast in mid-December and said it had to cut costs by $125 million in 2009. It announced 3400 job cuts at that time, which also affected its Iowa facilities in Belmond and Shenandoah.

Eaton had once planned to move heavy duty and test operations currently in Spencer to a plant in Mexico, but reversed that decision in July of 2007 citing an increase in orders.

After the reductions announced on Wednesday, the Spencer plant will have a workforce of 280 people.