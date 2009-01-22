Vigil held to remember lives lost to abortion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - On January 22nd, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision in the case of Roe vs. Wade. That decision legalized abortion 36 years ago.

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Sioux City Diocese led a pro-life vigil for students and community members in front of Planned Parenthood in Sioux City Thursday.

Bishop Nickless hopes by joining together with others across the country they can be the voice of the unborn.

"We cannot afford to let that be the major word. We want to also have a word and say that there is something important here and that's life and we really want people to see that we're not going to be quiet, we're not going to stop, we're going to keep trying the best we can to defend life. Whatever it takes, whatever obstacles," said Bishop Nickless.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Iowa officials says its frustrated with the demonstration and say only two percent of services their clinics offer deal with abortion.

They say the other 98% deal with helping educate and prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood calls Roe vs. Wade, a landmark case.

"Before that women were still getting abortions but they weren't legal, they weren't safe, they were done in very dangerous conditions. So when Roe vs. Wade came to it allowed us to give women the option of getting the service that they need in a safe environment," said Jennifer Warren-Ulrick, Planned Parenthood Director of Health Services.

Ulrick says abortion is a decision that only a woman can make.

On the other side, Bishop Nickless says they need to speak out so the unborn have a voice.

According to the Associated Press, President Barak Obama is expected to sign an executive order on Friday ending the ban on federal funds for internation groups that promote or perform abortion.

The so-called "Mexico City policy" bans U.S. taxpayer money from going to international family planning groups that either offer abortions or provide information, counseling or referrals about abortion. It is also known as the "global gag rule," because it prohibits taxpayer funding for groups that even talk about abortion if there is an unplanned pregnancy.