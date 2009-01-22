Census Bureau is looking for you

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowans could lose federal government dollars if job positions with the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau aren't filled.

Officials with the bureau are looking for one thousand people by March of this year from western Iowa to help gather census information.

Osceola, Palo Alto and Buena Vista are the three counties in Northwest Iowa that especially need applicants.

They will work in the field verifying addresses or in offices gathering population data.

If these positions aren't filled and there aren't enough workers to perform the job... funding for roads, schools, and many other programs could be in jeopardy.

Wendi Muir, 2010 Census Partnership Specialist, says, "The census is very important. Over $300 billion dollars of federal funding is allocated every year based on the 10-year census data. So if we don't get everyone counted in 2010, we have to wait until 2020 to have a more accurate count and to get the fair share of funding that every community deserves."

The job is temporary.

Pay starts at nine dollars an hour and applicants must also take a short 30 minute test.

Call 1-866-861-2010 to apply or go to www.2010censusjobs.gov.