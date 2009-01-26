Iowa's Governor gets set to discuss budget in Sioux City today

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Chet Culver is in Sioux City today as he continues to discuss a budget plan with communities across the state.

Culver will meet today with members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce to discuss job creation and infrastructure developments.

Chamber leaders plan to present ideas on how to move forward as a region and bring growth to the area.

Debi Durham, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President, says, "The other thing we are going to do is also talk about projects that we have pending, such as the museum. There has been a big question about CAP funding and what's going to happen. So to me it would be remiss to not talk about that project because all we are waiting on is really the state funding piece for that. "

The Siouxland Chamber meeting is for Chamber members only and will be today, January 27th from 3pm - 4pm at the Sioux City Convention Center.

