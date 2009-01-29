Jurors convict Harris of two counts of 1st-degree murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Jurors in the murder trial of Larry Harris, Sr., have convicted the Sioux City man of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his step-daughters.

10 year-old Kendra and 8 year-old Alysha Suing were found stabbed and strangled to death, in their home on Nebraska Street, last January. Police say Harris then set their house on fire to cover up the crime.

At the time, he told police the girls died when he cast a spell "that went bad."

The 12-person jury reached their verdict after only two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

