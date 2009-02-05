Jury convicts Sioux City man on meth charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Following a two-day federal court trial, a jury has found 38-year-old Michael James Kluge of Sioux City guilty of conspiring to manufacture more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

According to US Attorney Matt Dummermuth, the evidence at trial showed that Kluge provided pseudoephedrine pills to Anthony Grenier, Mike Breaman, both of who previously pled guilty to conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, and others who then manufactured more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Dummermuth says Kluge went to more than six different pharmacies to obtain pseudoephedrine pills to be used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Until sentencing, Kluge remains in custody of the United States Marshal.

Kluge faces a mandatory minimum sentence of10 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $4 million fine, a $100 special assessment, and at least 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment