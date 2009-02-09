47 ticketed at college frat party - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

February 10, 2009

47 ticketed at college frat party

Posted:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -- Responding to a noise complaint, Vermillion police ended up charging 47 people with alcohol and drug violations stemming from a weekend fraternity party.

In a release, police say the party was at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity on Saturday night.

After getting a search warrant, police made their arrests on a total of 55 alleged violations, including underage consumption, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.

Those charged ranged in age from 18 through 20.

University of South Dakota Public Safety officers and the Clay County Sheriff's Department helped Vermillion police in the investigation.

