BCU students meet elementary school pen pals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Did you have a pen pal in school? Some Sioux City students sure do. And, Tuesday, they got to meet the kids they've been writing to.

Briar Cliff University education students met their pen pals from Riverside Elementary.

54 fourth graders have been writing B-C-U students, since September and Tuesday they toured the campus.

Along the tour they stopped into the nursing department to take each others blood pressure, and hear each others' hearts beating.

This Pen Pal Partnership is an early intervention program that not only benefits the younger students but also the college students.

Dr. Kathy Knipper, Briar Cliff University, says, "The fourth graders, they see some students as role models, people they can look up to who are from the community or from the area and can encourage them to do the best in school. For our students, it's an opportunity to interact with those they might be teaching some day, looking at what's important to them how they might write and communicate."

Sister Kathy hopes to continue the Pen Pal Partnership next year.