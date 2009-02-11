Farmers market set to open in the spring

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Downtown Partners is searching for vendors for their new Farmer's Market that will open this summer.

The new market will be moving to the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue on the Tyson Events parking lot.

The new market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays starting in May or June and will run through October.

Downtown Partners will be in charge of managing the market for the next two years.

They say so far they have 13 vendors from three states signed up, but they still need more.

"They will be vending products including meats, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers and also some crafts," said, Roger Caudron who is the Executive Director of Downtown Partners.

Downtown Partners also recently received a grant from the USDA for more than $40,000 to help pay for advertising on the new market.

To apply to be a vendor, you can go to the market's new website.

We've built a link to it at ours, just go to ktiv.com and click on the links at the top of the homepage.