Larry Harris, Sr. wants new trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two weeks after being convicted of killing his stepdaughters Larry Harris, Senior says he wants a new trial. Lawyers for the Sioux City man have filed a motion in Woodbury County District Court saying the court erred when it denied a request to delay the trial and to move the trial out of Sioux City because of pretrial publicity.

Harris faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for the murders of Kendra and Alysha Suing in January of last year.

Harris' attorneys also claim jurors may have been tainted by a shirt worn in court by the mother of the girls which had their pictures and the words "In Loving Memory."

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday.