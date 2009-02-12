Historian portrays Mary Todd Lincoln to teach students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Sioux City also celebrated the former president's life.

Historian Pat Day dressed up as Lincoln's wife, Mary Todd Lincoln for her presentation at Western Iowa Tech Community College, in Sioux City.

She says that, at first, Lincoln didn't think that slaves should be freed.

But, by the end of his life, he emancipated the slaves.

It's a push started by the abolitionists, which Lincoln helped finish by signing the Emancipation Proclamation

"The main point is to celebrate what he did because if he hadn't freed the slaves, if he hadn't at least done that we wouldn't be in a position to where just a few months ago we had a black man as a candidate and now as president," said Pat Day, a President Lincoln Historian.

The celebration also included a birthday cake with Abe Lincoln's picture on it.