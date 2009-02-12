Students learn about President Lincoln

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - As we celebrate 200 years since the birth of Abraham Lincoln on Wednesday kids in Sioux City are learning some interesting facts.

Did you know he was the 16th President of the United States and that he was six feet four inches tall?

These facts and some others were shared by kindergarten thru 5th graders at the Lincoln Elementary.

They hosted an Abe Lincoln celebration assembly where students read essays and learned facts about his life.

Some of the students shared some of his history with us.

"We learned that he had four children and he is our 16th president and that he married Mary Todd," said Mae Macfarlane, a 3rd grader.

"I learned about his character traits and what he did to help America. I also learned about people that he knew. Like his family, " said Daniel Folchert, a 5th grader.

The fourth graders made Abe Lincoln posters earlier in the week and three of them were given awards.