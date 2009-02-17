Fire guts semi repair business in Rodney, IA

RODNEY, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation is under way into an early-morning fire that gutted a business in the tiny Monona County town of Rodney, Iowa. The fire was reported around 5:00am Tuesday at a semi truck repair shop. Firefighters from Smithland, Hornick and Oto were called in to battle the flames. The owner of the building says he was alerted to the fire by a neighbor.

Shawn Hamann, shop owner sais, "My neighbor came over and opened my door and started hollering about 20 minutes to five this morning."

Hamann says the building is insured. He estimates damages to be between 60 and 70 thousand dollars.

The Fire Chief with the Smithland Fire Department says they are still investigating, but they have an idea how the blaze began. Jeff Peterson Smithland fire chief says, "At this time it kind of looks like maybe a truck he was working on on the inside."

Chief Peterson says he is not expecting the state's Fire Marshal to come out to investigate.