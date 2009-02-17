Sioux City Morrell plant not effected by Smithfield closures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The company that owns Sioux City's John Morrell meatpacking plant plans to close six of its other plants and cut 1,800 jobs.

Smithfield Foods announced the closures and layoffs as part of a plan to consolidate and streamline its pork business. The closest one to us set to close is the plant in Hastings, Nebraska.

Also on the list of Smithfield plants to close are ones in Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Kansas and Ohio.

The company's John Morrell plants in Sioux City and Sioux Falls aren't on the list of those to be closed